Approach Supreme Court on carbon dating plea, says HC in Gyanvapi case

The Allahabad high court on Wednesday asked Hindu and Muslim petitioners in the Gyanvapi mosque case to approach the Supreme Court to ascertain if it had barred any scientific investigation, including carbon dating, of a structure found inside the mosque premises on May 16.

The court was hearing a civil revision petition filed by Laxmi Devi and three others, challenging a Varanasi court order that rejected the demand for carbon dating and scientific determination of the structure.

The Hindu side claims that the structure is a ‘shivling’, the Muslims say it’s part of a fountain.

On October 14, Varanasi district judge A K Vishvesh turned down the plea, citing Supreme Court directives for its safe keeping.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the counsel for the Muslim side contended that the Supreme Court had restrained any probe in its May 17 order. The Hindu side’s counsel objected to this.

Later, both counsels sought time to seek a clarification from the Supreme Court. The bench allowed them to seek the clarification.

There are seven cases so far related to the Gyanvapi mosque and its premises that are pending in various courts.