April-October fiscal deficit stood at 102.4 % of budgeted target

Net tax receipts in the April-October period was 6.83 trillion rupees, while total expenditure was 16.55 trillion rupees, the data showed

india Updated: Nov 29, 2019 19:56 IST
Reuters
Reuters
New Delhi
India’s fiscal deficit in the first seven months through October stood at 7.2 trillion rupees ($100.32 billion), or 102.4% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts in the April-October period was 6.83 trillion rupees, while total expenditure was 16.55 trillion rupees, the data showed.

