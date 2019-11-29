April-October fiscal deficit stood at 102.4 % of budgeted target

india

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 19:56 IST

India’s fiscal deficit in the first seven months through October stood at 7.2 trillion rupees ($100.32 billion), or 102.4% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts in the April-October period was 6.83 trillion rupees, while total expenditure was 16.55 trillion rupees, the data showed.