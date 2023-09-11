News / India News / AR Rahman responds to criticism over Chennai concert; cops too begin probe

ByDivya Chandrababu
Sep 11, 2023 04:27 PM IST

The Tamil Nadu police also started a probe after DGP Shankar Jiwal told the Tambaram police to look into the traffic and other arrangements for the concert

CHENNAI:Musician AR Rahman on Monday responded to a barrage of criticism on and off social media over the chaos at his concert in Chennai on September 10, and asked people who couldn’t enter the venue to contact the event organisers with their grievances.

“Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren’t able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap (as soon as possible),” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Rahman shared a screenshot of this post on his Instagram handle, and added a second message, saying he was offering himself as the “sacrificial goat this time” and hoped that Chennai gets world-class infrastructure for such events.

“Some people call me G.O.A.T. (Greatest of all times) Let me be the sacrificial goat this time for all of us to wake up ..let chennai’s live art flourish with a world class infrastructure, increase in tourism, efficient crowd management, traffic management ,refining audiences to follow rules ..creating a safe and surreal experience for children and women ..Triggering a cultural renaissance at chennai celebrating our deserving , illuminated local and international talent”.

The Tamil Nadu police also started a probe after director general of police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal told the Tambaram police to look into the traffic and other arrangements made for the concert. Jiwal also asked the police to see if excess tickets were sold.

Tambaram commissioner Amal Raj said about 50,000 people turned up for the concert as against the expected 20,000.

The musician’s outreach on social media was a response to criticism about the way the concert, titled Marakkuma Nenjam, was organised. Video clips put out by people on social media showed people complaining that they were refused entry despite holding valid passes. Many posts alleged that the organisers sold way more tickets than the space.

The concert, organised by ACTC Events at a location on Chennai’s East Coast Road, was initially scheduled in August but was postponed due to heavy rain.

In a post on X, ACTC Events said the concert was a “massive success” and apologised to people who were stranded outside the venue.“Grateful to Chennai and the legendary @arrahman Sir! The incredible response, the overwhelming crowd made our show a massive success. Those who couldn’t attend on overcrowding, Our sincere apologies. We take full responsibility and accountable. We are with you,” the firm said.

On X, some called it management of the concert the “worst ever”.

“VIP zone tickets were priced at 25000 and 50000 and there was no security, every zone was one. The organisers over-sold the tickets. The seats were all off centre . Even in vip area, there was no stage view. No bouncers to man the areas!!! The entry demarcations were missing! everyone was entering from everywhere,” said Sridevi Sreedhar.

    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India.

