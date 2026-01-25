Argument while getting off local train, then a stabbing: Mumbai professor's shocking murder at Malad station

A 33-year-old professor at a private college in Mumbai was stabbed to death on a local train at Malad railway station on Saturday. According to the police statement on Sunday, the accused man has been arrested within 12 hours. Family members and relatives mourn during the funeral of Alok Kumar Singh (33) in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The deceased, identified as Alok Kumar Singh, was a resident of Kandivali. He worked as a mathematics professor at Narsee Monjee College of Commerce & Economics in Vile Parle.

According to the police, he began his role at the college in March 2024.

How the Mumbai professor’s murder happened The murder of Professor Alok Kumar Singh happened following an argument while getting off at the Malad station.

Singh was travelling in a second-class coach of a Churchgate-Borivali slow train with another teacher, HT has reported.

The incident occurred around 5.30 PM on Platform 1 at Malad station.

A dispute began inside the train as Singh and the accused got down at the station and continued on the platform, the police statement said.

During the clash, the accused allegedly took out a sharp object, believed to be a knife, and stabbed Singh in the stomach before running away.

“His teacher colleague and the police rushed him to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead due to excessive blood loss,” Sunita Salunke-Thackeray, deputy commissioner of police, Mumbai, told HT.

A Western Railway official said the disagreement appeared to have started among passengers while they were getting off at Malad station.

“During the altercation, the accused attacked Alok Singh with a sharp weapon, stabbing him in the abdomen while getting down from the train. The GRP is investigating the case further,” the official said.

Accused arrested A 27-year-old daily-wage labourer was taken into custody in connection with the case within 12 hours of the incident, an official told news agency PTI.

The official said the accused used the crowd to escape the scene, but was later identified and caught with the help of CCTV footage.

Police said he has been booked under relevant sections of the BNS, and further investigation is underway.