Forces' excesses don't go well in democracy like India: Neiphiu Rio on AFSPA repeal plea

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday said the excesses committed by the armed forces through the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, which allows that latter to act with impunity, do not go well with people of a democratic country like India.

Rio’s cabinet decided to write to the Union government demanding immediate repeal of the AFSPA from Nagaland in the aftermath of the killing 14 civilians in the northeastern state during a botched-up anti-insurgency operation of the armed forces.

Rio said it was decided at the cabinet meeting that the Centre would be requested to repeal the controversial law from the entire northeast region and not just Nagaland.

An elite military commando unit shot dead six coal miners returning to their homes in Mon district of Nagaland on Saturday, believing they were targeting insurgents. Another eight people were killed by the troops when they were confronted by a furious crowd, with a soldier also killed and three army vehicles set ablaze.

A senior minister in Rio’s cabinet said that besides the 14 deaths, two seriously injured are undergoing treatment in neighbouring Assam, and six are being treated in Dimapur.

Rio said, ““Through AFSPA, the excesses made by the armed forces do not go well with the people in a democratic country like India… It is a good thing that they (Centre) admitted to having made the wrong judgement through the tip... Hoping that justice is done.”

“People have spoken very strongly about the unfortunate incident. At today's state cabinet meeting, we decided to ask GoI to repeal AFSPA not only in Nagaland but Northeast (altogether),” the chief minister was further quoted as saying.

Earlier in the day, the state cabinet called off the ongoing Hornbill Festival in protest against the killings. The 10-day festival, the state's largest tourism extravaganza held at Naga Heritage Village in Kisama near the state capital, was scheduled to end on December 10.

(With agency inputs)