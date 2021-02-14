Armed group threatens to evict residents in Manipur's K Hengjang village, CM assures action
Heavy security has been deployed at K Hengjang village in Kangpokpi district, days after an armed group of an underground outfit allegedly fired several rounds in the air and threatened the locals to vacate the village.
The government has deployed personnel of the State Police and Assam Rifles, among others.
Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has assured that the village will be fully protected and legal action will be taken against the armed men.
"We received the information about this incident yesterday (on Friday) and send teams of commandos immediately. We will find out the militants and take legal action against them," Singh told ANI on Saturday.
Thangminlien Kipgen, a resident of K Hengjang village said, "On February 6 night, armed men barged into our village and damaged our vehicles, laptops and sofa sets. They threatened us to vacate the village before February 10. So most of the villagers have migrated to other areas. An FIR was filed."
He appealed to the government and the law enforcement agencies to take up necessary action and provide security to the villagers.
