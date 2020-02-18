Army chief Naravane in Nagrota amid continuous ceasefire violations by Pak: Report

india

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 18:30 IST

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane is visiting Nagrota near Jammu to review the ongoing security situation in the region as Pakistan continued to violate the ceasefire agreement in Poonch sector, ANI reported on Tuesday.

ANI quoted unnamed sources as saying that the army chief will be briefed by top military commanders about the situation and Pakistan’s attempts to help terrorists infiltrate through the Line of Control (LoC).

The commanders will also review the measures taken by the army to neutralise Pakistan’s attempts, ANI reported.

General Naravane has given clear instructions to the commanders to give a befitting reply to Pakistan army in case of provocation by them on LoC, it said.

Reports said Pakistan forces have carried out more than 497 unprovoked ceasefire violations so far in 2020.

Pakistan made the highest number of ceasefire violations in the last 16 years along the Jammu and Kashmir border in 2019 or more than 3200 instances—an average of nine such violations every day.

There have been 3289 ceasefire violations by the Pakistan army along the India-Pakistan border in 2019, officials have said.

Of these, 1565 ceasefire violations took place since August 2019, after India revoked Article 370 and bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in 2019 was over 300 more than in 2018 and over three times that of 2017 when 971 cases were reported. In 2017, 31 people — 12 civilians and 19 security forces personnel — were killed and 151 others suffered injuries.