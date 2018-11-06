Army deserter among two militants killed in Shopian

Two militants, including a deserter from the Indian Army, was killed in a gun battle with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

Police said both the militants are locals and residents of Shopian district. One of the militants Idrees Ahmad had deserted the army and joined militant ranks.

A police spokesperson said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the predawn hours at Safanagri Zanpora based on specific information.

“As the search operation was going on, hiding militants fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed and they were identified as Mohd Idrees alias Chota Abrar of Safanagri in Shopian and Amir Hussain Rather alias Abu Sobaan of Awneera in Shopian,” the spokesperson said.

He added both were affiliated with militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and involved in terror attacks on security establishments and many other atrocities on civilians in the area. He also said no collateral damage took place during the operation.

“Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of encounter. Police have registered a case and initiated investigation in the instant matter,” he added.

Police have asked villagers not to venture inside the encounter zone as the area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials.

“People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosives materials if any,” the spokesperson said.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 08:34 IST