3 die due to illicit liquor in Chhattisgarh village

ByHT Correspondent
May 15, 2023 07:24 PM IST

RAIPUR: An army jawan and two relatives who were invited for a meal to celebrate his wedding allegedly died in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district due to consumption of illicit liquor, police said on Monday.

Nandlal Kashyap’s family members rushed the three to a hospital in Nawagarh where they were declared dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Superintendent of police Vijay Agarwal said the three deaths took place in Janjgir-Champa district’s Rogda village. The two men were at armyman Nandlal Kashyap’s house who got married last week. Police said the armyman had invited them for a meal.

“At around 10 am, Kashyap along with two others consumed liquor procured from a person who allegedly used to sell illicit alcohol in the village and fell unconscious. They also ate had some food when they were consuming liquor,” said Agarwal.

Their family members rushed the three to a hospital in Nawagarh where they were declared dead, he said.

Agarwal said a forensic team has been sent to the village for investigation.

He added that confirmation on the cause of death can only be made after receiving the postmortem report and the viscera report.

BJP MLA fromJanjgir Narayan Chandel, who is also the leader of opposition in the state assembly, visited the Nawagarh hospital and demanded a high-level enquiry into the incident. He also asked the state government to provide 50 lakh compensation to the next of kin of the deceased and a ban on liquor in the state.

