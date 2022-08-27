Army rescues Hungarian trekker from J&K's Kishtwar after 30-hour-long search op

After a 30-hour-long search operation, a team of the Indian Army tracked and rescued a Hungarian national from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district who had lost his way in Umasila Pass in the Himalayan ranges while trekking.

He was airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to Udhampur for treatment.

“I am thankful to the Indian Army and everyone involved in the search operation,” he said.

#WATCH | Indian Army team from Dul, Kishtwar, and Indian Air force tracked & rescued a foreign trekker named Akkoes Vermes of Hungarian origin. He had lost his way in Umasi La pass in the Himalayan Ranges. He was airlifted to Udhampur for treatment by IAF: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/Mqhv9KAtVq — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

Umasi La connects Kisthwar to Zanskar and it was not immediately known if the trekker was lost in Ladakh.

In June, after more than 12 hours of patrolling in the terrain, the army evacuated at least 17 trekkers who were on a seven-lake trek in Jammu and Kashmir. The trekkers were stranded on the trek due to bad weather and severe snowfall near Vishansar lake.

"Indian Army's Displaced Equipment Team located at Sonamarg successfully evacuated 17 trekkers, who were on a famous Seven Lake trek and were stranded due to bad weather and severe snowfall near Vishan Sar," the army said in a statement.

