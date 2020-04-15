e-paper
Army tells soldiers to use Aarogya Setu app with caution

As reported by Hindustan Times on Wednesday, Aarogya Setu became the world’s fastest growing mobile app on Tuesday night with 50 million users in 13 days.

india Updated: Apr 15, 2020 17:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This “privacy-first by design” app also shares safe behaviours and updated medical advisories about Covid-19 containment in 11 languages.
The army has reiterated its advice to personnel, veterans and families to download and install India’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) contact-tracing app Aarogya Setu (health bridge) and stressed that the existing cyber security policies on usage of mobile phones be adhered to, two officials said on Wednesday.

Service personnel have been advised not to use the app in offices, operational areas and sensitive locations, the first official said. He said personnel have been told not to disclose service identity including rank and appointment.

The second official said soldiers have been told location services and Bluetooth have to be switched on only while visiting public places, managing isolation centres, when called for Covid -19 related assistance to civil authorities and moving out of cantonments and military stations for essential administrative duties. He said personnel have also been told to update mobile operating systems and install antivirus.

As reported by Hindustan Times on Wednesday, Aarogya Setu became the world’s fastest growing mobile app on Tuesday night with 50 million users in 13 days. Of these, 11 million were in a single day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to download the application in his third televised address to the nation.

Apart from reaching out and informing users about their potential risk of infection, this “privacy-first by design” app also shares safe behaviours and updated medical advisories about Covid-19 containment in 11 languages.

