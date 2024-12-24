5 soldiers killed, 5 injured as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in J&K's Poonch

Five Army soldiers were killed and five injured after their vehicle veered off the road along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday evening. The damaged Army vehicle which plunged into the gorge in Poonch.(HT Photo)

“All ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the #Poonch sector. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured personnel are receiving medical care,” Indian Army's 16 Corps, said on X.

"Today at around 17:40 hrs (5.40 pm), an Army vehicle of 11 Maratha Light Infantry, which was on its way from from Nilam headquarters to Balnoi Ghora Post along the LoC, met with an accident near Ghora Post," said police officials.



The vehicle fell into a gorge, around 150 feet deep, causing serious injuries to 10 soldiers including the driver, they added.

A quick reaction team (QRT) of 11 Maratha Light Infantry and a police party from Mankote rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

Further details are awaited.