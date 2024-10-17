12 CRPF personnel injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K
Oct 17, 2024 03:46 PM IST
The accident took place when vehicle skidded off the road in the Khaigam area of Budgam district on Thursday.
At least 12 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday, officials said.
The incident took place in the Khaigam area of the central Kashmir district.
The injured CRPF personnel were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.