Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

12 CRPF personnel injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K

ByPress Trust of India
Oct 17, 2024 03:46 PM IST

The accident took place when vehicle skidded off the road in the Khaigam area of Budgam district on Thursday.

At least 12 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday, officials said.

The CRPF vehicle that met with the accident in the Khaigam area of Budgam district on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
The CRPF vehicle that met with the accident in the Khaigam area of Budgam district on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

The incident took place in the Khaigam area of the central Kashmir district.

The injured CRPF personnel were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On