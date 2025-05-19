Arrest of Ashoka Univ professor shows how fearful BJP is of any opinion: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday condemned the arrest of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad on charges of inciting communal tensions and endangering the sovereignty and integrity of India. Kharge underscored the importance democracy adding that national unity is supreme for the Congress party. (ANI file photo)

“The Indian National Congress stands with our armed forces, bureaucrats, academicians, intellectuals and their families… The arrest of Ashoka University professor, Ali Khan Mahmudabad shows how fearful the BJP is of any opinion, disliked by them”, said Kharge in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“I condemn any character assassination, vilification, trolling, harassment, unlawful arrest of any individual and vandalism of any business entity, either through fringe elements or through official state machinery”, Kharge wrote.

Kharge also referred to the recent comments made by MP minister Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi made last week.

“This follows a chain reaction which began from targeting the grieving widow of our martyred Naval officer, our Foreign Secretary and his daughter, and the deplorable disparaging comments made by a BJP Minister for a serving Colonel in the Indian Army”, Kharge said.

“Instead of sacking their own Madhya Pradesh’s Deputy CM & Minister, who made disgusting statements against our valiant Armed Forces, BJP-RSS is hellbent in casting a narrative that anybody who represents Pluralism, questions the government or simply performs his professional duty in the service of the nation, is a threat to its existence”, Kharge added.

“Supporting the armed forces and the government, when National Interest reigns supreme, does not mean that we cannot question the Government. While National Unity is supreme for the Congress party, BJP should be under no impression that it can foster Dictatorship under the garb of the present developments. Democracy should stand tall.”, he said.

Professor Mahmudabad was arrested on Sunday after two cases involving stringent charges, including endangering national sovereignty and integrity, were registered against him in Sonepat over social media posts describing as “optics” Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and foreign secretary Vikram Misri’s media briefings about strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir and subsequent four-day military hostilities.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for Mahmudabad, mentioned the plea for urgent listing before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai.

“A professor at Ashoka University has been proceeded against entirely for patriotic comments. I want the matter to be listed urgently.”

CJI Gavai directed the listing of the matter either on Tuesday or Wednesday.