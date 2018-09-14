Arrest warrant against Chandrababu Naidu in 8-year-old case, angry TDP alleges conspiracy

Protests have erupted across Andhra Pradesh after an arrest warrant was issued against chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and others in connection with a case dating back to July 2010. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alleges a conspiracy to target Naidu after he exited the NDA government.

Naidu, who was arrested eight years ago on the charges of leading a violent protest, intimidation and obstruction of public servants from discharging their duties, received the non-bailable warrant on Thursday night from the Maharashtra police, while he was participating in Bramhotsvams in the temple of town of Tirupati.

While in opposition, he led the protest against the then Maharashtra state government headed by Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for raising the height of the Babbli project that allegedly hurt the irrigation interests of north Telangana in then undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The issue of arrest warrant triggered a barrage of protests led by TDP across the state, suspecting a conspiracy to target Naidu after he parted ways with the NDA government. Coincidentally, film actor Sivaji in a media interaction predicted that Naidu would be arrested soon as part of “Garuda operation” allegedly launched by the NDA government against the opposition leaders.

TDP politburo member and Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said that the serving of arrest warrant was part of a conspiracy allegedly hatched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharastra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Rebutting the TDP leader’s charges, BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana said the TDP was trying to politicise the matters related to judiciary.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office closeted with legal experts. A section of party leaders in Telangana reportedly are favouring Chandrababu Naidu to attend the court in person so as to let it be an evidence of alleged BJP vendetta.

A criminal lawyer Karnati Ramamohan Rao from Vijayawada told HT that the government could better engaged a lawyer on CM’s behalf either to plea for a recall in the local court at Dharmabad or obtain stay orders in Mumbai High Court over the arrest proceedings in order to avert an inter-state rift between law enforcement agencies.

Naidu’s agitation at that time intended to expose the then ruling Congress governments in Andhra Pradesh, Maharastra and at the Centre over their alleged disregard for irrigation needs of the undivided state, especially the water-starved Telangana region. There is no government led by the Congress anywhere in the states and even at the Centre now. Instead, it’s the BJP that replaced in Maharashtra and at the Centre.

Ironically, the Congress and the TDP are now part of the grand alliance against the K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samiti.

