Arson, stone pelting by mobs in Jammu, curfew extended

Violent protests rocked Jammu for the second consecutive day on Saturday with reports of arson and stone pelting by mobs protesting the attack on security personnel in Pulwama that killed 40.

Jammu deputy commissioner Ramesh Kumar said the curfew imposed on Friday will continue and a decision to lift restrictions will be taken after assessing the situation.

“Earlier, there were some peaceful protests but in the afternoon they turned violent and some vehicles were set afire. Curfew will continue. People have been requested not to come out of their homes. They have been told not to believe in rumours and cooperate with the administration to restore normalcy. Educational institutions are closed,” Kumar said.

He also said that security to civil secretariat employees and Kashmiris in Jammu was being provided. “No mischievous element will be allowed to vitiate the atmosphere,” he said.

Security forces and army were deployed across the city. Concertina wires were laid on various roads to check the movement of the people. Army helicopters hovered over the city and mobile internet remains suspended .

“Now a total of 15 columns are out on the streets of Jammu city,” said defence spokesman, Lt Col Devender Anand, adding, “Three columns have been kept on a stand-by.” One column comprises 70 soldiers, two JCOs (junior commissioned officer) and an officer.

Stone pelting was reported from the Janipur area on Saturday morning. “At around 9am, a group of mischievous elements pelted stones at government quarters in Janipur,” said president of the the civil secretariat union, Ghulam Rasool Mir.

