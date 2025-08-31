Artificial lake in Uttarkashi rises again, overflows Yamunotri bridge due to silt buildup: Officials

Mussoorie: The water level in an artificial lake formed on the Yamuna river on Sunday rose sharply and flowed over the motor bridge on the Yamunotri Highway in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, just two days after it had receded to three feet below the bridge, officials said, adding that the motor bridge is a key link to Yamunotri Dham. Efforts are underway to channelise the river at the obstruction site to remove the accumulated debris, officials said. (Sourced)

Heavy rain had triggered landslides in Syanachatti on August 21, with boulders tumbling into the village from the hills, cutting off the Yamuna and creating an artificial lake that inundated large swathes of the hamlet.

Officials said that continuous rainfall over the past week has deposited silt beneath the motor bridge, pushing the water level in the artificial lake above the bridge around 2 pm on Sunday. “Approximately 2.5 lakh cubic metres of debris have collected in the Syana Chatti lake, causing the water level to rise again,” executive engineer of the irrigation department’s Purola division Panni Lal said.

Efforts are underway to channelise the river at the obstruction site to remove the accumulated debris. “Four Poclain machines, one JCB, a dumper, and 20 labourers, along with two junior engineers and one assistant engineer, are currently working on-site,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department’s (PWD) National Highway division has also drawn up a debris-clearing plan that covers a 200-metre stretch beyond the bridge. “One machine has already arrived, while six more are expected to reach the site by September 4. Dumpers will also be deployed to speed up the removal of silt and debris. Work is expected to progress without interruption once all equipment reaches the site,” officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Dehradun said.

Also read: As artificial lake submerges Uttarkashi village, a protest in waist-deep waters

The sudden surge in the water level has triggered panic among the residents of Syanachatti, who fear that houses, hotels, and farmlands could be submerged if preventive measures are not taken urgently.

“The sulabh sauchalaya (public toilet) is almost underwater, with only its roof visible. Floodwaters have also entered the school grounds near the bridge, and the ground floor of the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) guest house has been submerged. If the rains continue, the rising lake could engulf the entire settlement,” hotelier Gopal Rana said.

“The water level can rise at any moment and swallow the whole area, destroying livelihoods,” said local hotel owner Jaipal Rawat.

Residents also voiced concern about the stability of the bridge, which serves as the only road link to the Yamunotri shrine. “Erosion on one side of the bridge has already weakened its base. If the structure gives way, not only will our access to Yamunotri be cut off, but it will also severely affect the region’s economy and connectivity,” Sandeep Rana, a resident, said.

Also read: What caused Uttarkashi flash floods? Experts point to glacier overflow as ‘very likely’ reason

Syanachatti has a population of about 300 people and is located around 22 km from Yamunotri Dham. All houses and hotels were evacuated on August 21, and residents were asked to move to higher ground. Authorities remain wary after the tragedy in Dharali, also in Uttarkashi district, two weeks ago, which left dozens missing. Just two bodies have been found so far.

The Uttarakhand administration has placed disaster response teams on high alert following reports of rising water levels and partial blockages. Search and rescue personnel have been directed to maintain vigilance during operations, given the risk of sudden breaches in the artificial lake.