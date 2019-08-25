Arun Jaitley Funeral Latest Updates Cremation At Nigambodh Ghat

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be cremated on Sunday afternoon at the Nigambodh Ghat, BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal said.

Jaitley died of multi-organ failure at New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday, a fortnight after he was hospitalized complaining of uneasiness. He was 66.

8:50 am IST Arun Jaitley had opted out of the government citing poor health Arun Jaitley had opted out of the government citing poor health when the second National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in on May 30.





8:40 am IST Arun Jaitley had a history of medical conditions Arun Jaitley had a history of medical conditions, including diabetes and kidney failure. He underwent a kidney transplant last year in May, and a bariatric surgery in September 2014.





8:32 am IST Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on August 9 Arun Jaitley was admitted to the cardiac intensive care unit (ICU) of the Cardiothoracic Neurosciences Centre at AIIMS on August 9. His condition had been critical and he was being treated by a multi-disciplinary team of specialists from the departments of cardiology, endocrinology, pulmonology and nephrology, among others.





8:20 am IST Family, politicians pay last respects Within an hour of the announcement of his death, the hospital was thronged by Arun Jaitley’s family, friends and well-wishers. Those who visited the hospital included finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, minister of state at the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh, BJP working president JP Nadda, member of parliament Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, senior cardiologist Naresh Trehan and senior advocate Pinky Anand, among others.



