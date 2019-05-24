Arun Jaitley holds meet with top officials

Before the Union Cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi passed a resolution to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Arun Jaitley met all the five secretaries for an hour and to chart the future course of economy in the new government.

Negating unsubstantiated rumours about his imminent departure for medical treatment abroad, outgoing Finance Minister met Finance Secretary Subhash Garg, Expenditure Secretary GC Murmu, Revenue Secretary ABP Pandey, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar and Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas to discuss the current shape of economy and the course to be charted after the new government under PM Modi will be sworn in this month.

On Thursday, BJP chief Amit Shah came to Jaitley’s residence to take him to the victory reception for PM Modi at the BJP headquarters but the latter could not make it due to inclement weather.

First Published: May 24, 2019 23:01 IST