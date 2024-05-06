Arun Reddy remanded to one day judicial custody in Amit Shah doctored video case

A Delhi court on Monday remanded Arun Reddy to one day judicial custody in the case related to the alleged doctored video of Union home minister Amit Shah which was circulated on social media. Reddy was picked up from west Delhi on Friday for questioning and later arrested. (Representative file photo)

Reddy (37) was produced before duty magistrate Neha Garg where the Delhi Police special cell sought fourteen days of judicial custody.

The court, however, sent him to one day judicial custody, while observing that the matter is with a different judge, directing him to be produced before the concerned judge on Tuesday.

Reddy also moved a regular bail application which the court issued notice to the Delhi Police and listed the matter for hearing on the bail application on May 7.

Delhi Police arrested Reddy, who ran an account named ‘Spirit of Congress’ and identifies himself as an AICC national coordinator for Telangana on X, in the case and was produced before the court on Friday night.

Reddy was picked up from west Delhi on Friday for questioning and later arrested by the intelligence fusion and strategic operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police special cell which is probing the case.

Earlier on April 28, the Delhi Police lodged a first information report (FIR) in connection with the doctored video of Shah, where his statement during a Lok Sabha poll rally was edited.

The FIR was registered under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth), 465 (punishment for forgery), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 171G (false statement in connection with an election) of IPC and relevant section of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The Delhi Police recently added section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC to its FIR after Reddy’s initial interrogation suggested that multiple persons conspired together, edited the original video of Shah and circulated the doctored video clip on social media platforms in a bid to spread “misinformation and create public disorder”, police officials associated with the case said.