Arunachal cabinet clears POCSO guidelines, to appoint 1 support person per 10 cases

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet on Friday approved the adoption of Model Guidelines for Support Persons under Section 39 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, with necessary state-specific modifications. The meeting chaired by chief minister Pema Khandu also cleared several other major proposals focused on improving internal security, public safety, education, and administrative functioning. (Sourced)

Several other major proposals focused on improving internal security, public safety, education, and administrative functioning were also cleared during the meeting chaired by chief minister Pema Khandu.

Aimed at assisting survivors who are minors during legal proceedings, officials said the Model Guidelines for Support Persons align with a Supreme Court directive and incorporate detailed guidelines framed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

As per the approved plan, one support person will be assigned for every 10 POCSO cases. A total of 27 individuals—one for each district—will be engaged to assist the minors during the pre-trial and trial stages, ensuring both psychological and procedural support. Each support person will receive ₹15,000 per month, calculated at ₹500 per certified workday. The initiative will cost the state an estimated ₹48.6 lakh annually.

According to officials, the revised framework lays out specific appointment criteria, duties, and responsibilities, and is expected to bolster the judicial experience for vulnerable survivors.

Also read: Model Guidelines for Support Persons

The guidelines follow Supreme Court orders in We the Women of India vs Union of India and Bachpan Bachao Andolan vs Union of India, which urged states to strengthen child protection mechanisms.

The cabinet approved 34 new teaching and non-teaching posts at the Government Engineering College in Toru, Papum Pare district.

It sanctioned the raising of the 6th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), adding to the state’s existing force of two state armed police battalions and five IRBns. The new battalion is expected to improve policing, reduce dependence on Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and create jobs for local youth.

Also Read: ITBP bolsters troop presence along the India-China border

The cabinet gave a nod to new guidelines for allotment of government quarters to curb encroachment and misuse, and enhance transparency.

In the legal sector, 31 new posts were approved in the prosecution directorate, including three deputy directors and ten assistant directors. Pay scales for prosecution officers were also revised.

The cabinet also amended recruitment rules in the forensic science directorate, approved 10 new civil aviation posts, and transferred veterinary officer posts from the rural development department to the animal husbandry and dairy department.