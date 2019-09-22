Arunachal CM says railway connectivity for Tawang would quash Chinese territorial claims

india

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said that connecting Tawang to India’s railway network would serve as befitting reply to China’s ‘claims’ over the area.

CM Khandu made the statement during an interaction with union minister of state for railways Suresh Angadi at Itanagar. They were discussing the proposed railway projects in the state and also how to fastrack ongoing projects in the state.

“Arunachal Pradesh, especially Tawang district, is much disputed by China and railways reaching the farthest districts would be a befitting reply to the ‘claims’” said a statement released by Khandu’s office.

The CM urged Angadi to speed up work on the Sela Tunnel paving way for the 378-km long railway line to Tawang from Bhalukpung in West Kameng district of the state.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving special preference to the northeast in terms of connectivity and the railway ministry is duty bound to reach out to states like Arunchal Pradesh,” Angadi assured stating that all railway projects in the state would be fast tracked.

