 Arunachal Pradesh election result 2024 today: BJP eyes another term, exit polls show clean sweep | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Arunachal Pradesh election result 2024 today: BJP eyes another term, exit polls show clean sweep

ByHT News Desk
Jun 02, 2024 06:36 AM IST

The counting of votes in Arunachal Pradesh has commenced, and BJP is eyeing another term in the state as exit polls predict clean sweep.

The results for the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections will be declared today, with the counting of the votes currently underway in the northeastern state. The results for the state election will be announced on June 2, two days ahead of the Lok Sabha election results.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on polling day(Pema Khandu-X)
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on polling day(Pema Khandu-X)

The polling for 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh took place on May 19, coinciding with the first phase of the Lok Sabha election. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently in power in the northeastern state, and is eyeing another clean sweep.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

BJP currently has an edge over the opposition in Arunachal Pradesh, winning 10 of the 60 seats in the state uncontested. Chief minister Pema Khandu and deputy chief minister Chowna Mein have already won their respective seats.

Click here for LIVE coverage of Arunachal Pradesh election 2024 results

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 41 seats in Arunachal Pradesh. The Janata Dal (United) bagged seven, the National People's Party (NPP) five, Congress four, and the Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) one. Two independents also won in the Assembly polls. All except one Congress MLA, former chief minister Nabam Tuki, joined the BJP.

According to exit polls conducted by India Today - My Axis, BJP is likely to win the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections with a landslide majority. The ruling party may win 41-55 seats in the state, the NPP will win two to six, the Congress may win one to four and others may win two to six seats.

The voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha was held simultaneously with the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh across seven phases.

The result for Sikkim assembly elections will also be out today, with the counting of the votes currently underway. In Sikkim, ruling party SKM is eying another term, with exit polls predicting an easy win for the party.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Catch Live election results on counting day at Hindustan Times

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Exit Poll 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Arunachal Pradesh election result 2024 today: BJP eyes another term, exit polls show clean sweep
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On