Arunachal Pradesh election result 2024 today: BJP eyes another term, exit polls show clean sweep

The results for the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections will be declared today, with the counting of the votes currently underway in the northeastern state. The results for the state election will be announced on June 2, two days ahead of the Lok Sabha election results. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on polling day(Pema Khandu-X)

The polling for 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh took place on May 19, coinciding with the first phase of the Lok Sabha election. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently in power in the northeastern state, and is eyeing another clean sweep.

BJP currently has an edge over the opposition in Arunachal Pradesh, winning 10 of the 60 seats in the state uncontested. Chief minister Pema Khandu and deputy chief minister Chowna Mein have already won their respective seats.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 41 seats in Arunachal Pradesh. The Janata Dal (United) bagged seven, the National People's Party (NPP) five, Congress four, and the Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) one. Two independents also won in the Assembly polls. All except one Congress MLA, former chief minister Nabam Tuki, joined the BJP.

According to exit polls conducted by India Today - My Axis, BJP is likely to win the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections with a landslide majority. The ruling party may win 41-55 seats in the state, the NPP will win two to six, the Congress may win one to four and others may win two to six seats.

The voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha was held simultaneously with the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh across seven phases.

The result for Sikkim assembly elections will also be out today, with the counting of the votes currently underway. In Sikkim, ruling party SKM is eying another term, with exit polls predicting an easy win for the party.

