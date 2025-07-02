Arunachal Pradesh is India’s top carbon sink: CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as the country’s largest carbon sink, playing a crucial role in India’s fight against climate change, chief minister Pema Khandu said on Wednesday. Forest cover in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo)

In a social media post marking the ongoing ‘PEMA 3.0 – Year of Reforms and Growth’ campaign, Khandu said the northeastern state contributes 14.38% to India’s total carbon sequestration — the process by which forests absorb and store carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Boasting 79% forest cover, Arunachal Pradesh currently holds a carbon stock of 1,021 million tonnes, the highest in India, the chief minister noted. “This rich carbon stock is critical for India to meet its net-zero emissions target by 2070,” he wrote, highlighting the state’s ecological significance.

Khandu said that while the state’s dense green cover acts as the “lungs of the Himalayas”, the impacts of climate change are increasingly evident and call for urgent mitigation efforts.

“Arunachal Pradesh plays a crucial role in India’s journey towards net-zero emission by 2070,” Khandu said in his post on X.

The chief minister’s remarks underscore Arunachal Pradesh’s growing importance in the national climate strategy. With its vast tropical forests and alpine ecosystems, the state absorbs a significant share of the atmospheric carbon dioxide — a key element in India’s commitment to combating global warming.