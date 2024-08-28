Arunachal Pradesh: Three army personnel killed, several others injured after vehicle falls in gorge

Three army personnel died and many others were injured after a truck skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Subansiri district, Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, reported ANI. The accident which took place in Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh cost three army personnel their lives and caused many others to be injured (Representational Image)

Army sources identified the deceased as Havildar Nakhat Singh, Naik Mukesh Kumar and Grenadier Ashish Kumar.

The accident took place on Tuesday at 6 am on the trans-Arunachal highway located near Tapi village. The army truck was part of a convoy transporting personnel and was headed towards Basar in Leparada district from Daporijo, when the accident happened, a police officer told ANI.

Locals immediately responded and helped rescue those who were injured. They also helped in retrieving the bodies of the deceased.

In a post on X, the Army's eastern command said, "Lt Gen RC Tiwari and all ranks express deepest condolences on the sad demise of Bravehearts Hav Nakhat Singh, Nk Mukesh Kumar and Gdr Ashish who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Arunachal Pradesh. Indian Army stands firmly with the bereaved families."

Chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu also mourned the death of the three personnel.

In a post on X, he said, “I am deeply pained by loss of lives of three ADGPI personnel - Havildar Nakhat Singh, Naik Mukesh Kumar and Grenadier Ashish Kumar - in a tragic accident near Tapi in Upper Subansiri district. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice will be remembered with the highest regards.”

He also gave his condolences to the bereaved families, adding, "I pray to Lord Buddha for the peace of brave souls. Om Mani Padme Hum."