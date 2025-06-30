Arunchal Pradesh to set up Bhupen Hazarika Museum to mark his birth centenary

The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced plans to set up a museum on Dr Bhupen Hazarika in Roing, the district headquarters of Lower Dibang Valley district, to showcase the legendary singer-composer’s contributions and legacy in the region. Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

A bilingual commemorative book capturing his life, works, and values—cultural pride, inclusivity, and communal harmony—will also be published to mark his birth centenary.

The announcement was made following a coordination meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Chowna Mein at the civil Secretariat on Saturday.

“The celebration will be a tribute not just to his music, but also the values he championed—of unity, dignity, and harmony across communities,” Mein said.

Officials said the museum in Roing will feature rare photographs, musical archives, handwritten lyrics, and audiovisual material from Hazarika’s career, including his contributions to films, literature, and social activism.

Born on September 8, 1926, in Sadiya (then part of undivided Assam), Bhupen Hazarika was a multifaceted cultural icon—lyricist, composer, poet, filmmaker, and politician. He earned his doctorate from Columbia University in 1952, where he was deeply influenced by American civil rights icon Paul Robeson. This inspired Hazarika’s iconic Assamese song ‘Bistirno Parore’, based on Robeson’s ‘Ol’ Man River’.

Hazarika’s ties with Arunachal Pradesh are also significant. He composed the Hindi anthem ‘Arunachal Hamara’, and directed the state’s first colour Hindi feature film, Mera Dharam Meri Maa (1976), marking a historic cultural milestone.

Over the decades, he composed for Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi films, including Chameli Memsaab, Rudaali, and Daman, often using his art to address issues of social justice and unity.

Hazarika was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1992, India’s highest honour in cinema. He was also awarded the Padma Shri (1977), Padma Bhushan (2001), Padma Vibhushan (posthumously in 2012), and Bharat Ratna (2019)—the country’s highest civilian award.

In 1979, the Arunachal Pradesh government honoured him with a Gold Medal for his contributions to the state’s cultural integration. He was also the first recipient of the Asom Ratna in 2009.

The birth centenary celebrations, which began in 2023, will culminate on September 8, 2026, with programmes planned across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. These include academic seminars, concerts, exhibitions, and the release of a peer-reviewed biography in multiple Indian languages.

Hazarika passed away on November 5, 2011, in Mumbai.