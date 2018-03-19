Arvind Kejriwal on ‘sorry’ spree, apologises to Gadkari and Sibal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal apologised to union minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader Kapil Sibal for accusing them of corruption--the latest in his attempts to settle defamation cases filed against him by rival politicians.

“I have nothing personal against you. I regret the same. Let us put the incident behind us and bring the court proceedings to a closure,” said Kejriwal in a letter to transport minister Gadkari. Gadkari had filed a defamation suit against Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party, for calling him in 2014 one of the most corrupt politicians in the country. Kejriwal had then refused to bow down or withdraw a complaint against Gadkari.

On Monday, Kejriwal and Gadkari filed a joint application seeking withdrawal of the defamation case from Delhi’s Patiala House court. Kejriwal last week apologised to Punjab politcian Bikram Singh Majithia.

Kejriwal also sought an apology from former union minister Kapil Sibal.

Sibal’s son Amit, a lawyer, had filed a defamation suit against Kejriwal for alleging that his father had a conflict of interest in seeking to revise a tax demand on telecom major Vodafone.

“Kejriwal Ji and Sisodia ji have accepted that the allegations they had put on me & my son in a press conference few yrs ago were baseless. They’ve apologised for the same today. He has apologised for what he did everything is forgotten now, we will move ahead,” said Kapil Sibal.

“We will apologise to people who we have hurt. We’re here to serve the people, we do not have the time to go to courts for such issues. We’re here to build schools & hospitals for the welfare of people,” Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia told ANI about the apologies.

Kejriwal is looking to close all 33 defamation cases against him by making out-of-court settlements, NDTV reported.

Kejriwal had earlier tendered an apology to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Majithia for having levelled “unfounded” allegations related to involvement in drugs trade against him, following which the latter too decided to withdraw the court case against him.

Kejriwal has drawn flak from within the party and outside for his step but AAP leaders say it is a strategy by the legal team to shed court cases, in which the party convenor is mired. Punjab party president Bhagwant Mann and his deputy Aman Arora quit their posts in protest unhappy with Kejriwal’s apology.