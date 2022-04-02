Home / India News / Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad
india news

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad

  • Their visit to the BJP-ruled Gujarat is being seen as an attempt to prepare the groundwork for their party ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled to be held by the end of this year.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (File image)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (File image)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 01:17 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Ahmedabad

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Saturday visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad as part of their two-day visit to the city. Both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders arrived in the city on Friday night. 

Their visit to the BJP-ruled Gujarat is being seen as an attempt to prepare the groundwork for their party ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled to be held by the end of this year. 

Kejriwal and Mann took a tour of Hriday Kunj, the place where Mahatma Gandhi used to stay in the Sabarmati Ashram premises, and also visited museums there and bowed down before the statue of Gandhiji. 

They also wrote their opinion in the visitors' book at the ashram, where its authorities presented them with miniature charkha and books on Mahatma Gandhi's life. 

Talking to reporters there, Kejriwal said, "This is my first visit to Sabarmati Ashram after becoming Delhi chief minister. Earlier, when I was an activist, I had visited this place several times." 

"Whenever I come here, I get inner peace," he said. Kejriwal and Mann are scheduled to hold a two-km roadshow in eastern areas of the city this evening, local office-bearers of the AAP have said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind kejriwal bhagwant mann sabarmati ashram + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out