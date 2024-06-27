Arvind Kejriwal allowed to have home-cooked food, keep Gita in CBI custody: Report

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was sent to a three-day Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody by the Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday in the now-scrapped excise policy case, was granted certain allowances during his custody period. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being brought out of the courtroom for tea and biscuits after his sugar level dropped, in New Delhi. (ANI)

The court, while granting Arvind Kejriwal's custody to the CBI, allowed him to carry prescribed medicines and have home-cooked food, PTI reported.

Moreover, it allowed Kejriwal to keep his spectacles and keep a copy of the Bhagavad Gita. He was also allowed to meet his wife for 30 minutes and his lawyers for 30 minutes daily, the PTI report added.

Additionally, Kejriwal requested to keep his belt. He apparently found it embarrassing when he had to hold his pants while going to Tihar Jail. The court granted Kejriwal's request, as per India Today.

The Delhi high court on Tuesday stayed Arvind Kejriwal's bail, which was granted to him by the trial court.

Vacation Judge Amitabh Rawat of the Rouse Avenue Court, after considering all submissions, placed Arvind Kejriwal on CBI remand until June 29.

Kejriwal was sent to Tihar Jail after his arrest in the liquor policy case on March 21. He was released on interim bail by the Supreme Court on May 10 until June 1, 2024, to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to CBI's arrest, Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, criticised the Centre, saying the entire "system" was trying to keep her husband in jail. She called it a "dictatorship" and compared it to the "Emergency."

She said in a post on X, “Arvind Kejriwal got bail on June 20. Immediately ED got a stay. The very next day CBI made him an accused. And today he was arrested. The whole system is trying to ensure that the man does not come out of jail. This is not the law. This is a dictatorship, this is Emergency.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) speaking on Kejriwal being sent to CBI custody said on X, “Dictator, your oppression will not be able to break Kejriwal. Seeing CM Kejriwal getting bail in a false ED case, BJP's CBI arrested CM Kejriwal. God is watching everything, truth will surely prevail.”

Addressing the court on Wednesday, Kejriwal said, “CBI is claiming that I have made a statement against Manish Sisodia, which is completely false. Manish Sisodia Nirdosh hai, Aam Aadmi Party Nirdosh hai. Main bhi nirdosh hun. Iss Tarah ke statements hamme media me badnam karne ke liye diye ja rahe hai (Manish Sisodia is innocent, Aam Aadmi Party is innocent. I am also innocent. Statements are being given in the media to defame us.)”

He added, “CBI sources ke hawale se media me hamme badnam kar rahe rahe hai. Inka plan hai ki media front page ye chala de ki Kejriwal ne sara thikra Manish Sisodia pe daal diya. (They are tarnishing our image in the media by using unnamed sources. They plan to make it headline news that Kejriwal has shifted all the blame to Manish Sisodia.)”