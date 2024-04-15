Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM's plea against his arrest today
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and his subsequent remand in connection with the Delhi excise policy case today. According to reports, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will be hearing the matter. ...Read More
Kejriwal was arrested in connection with the money laundering probe linked to the alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy on March 21 and is currently lodged in Tihar jail. His judicial custody was extended till April 15 in the last hearing.
Earlier, the AAP leader had moved the top court challenging a Delhi high court judgment that dismissed his plea on April 9. According to the high court, the ED had sufficient materials to justify the arrest, adding that it was an “inevitable consequence of his non-cooperation” with the probe agency. The court also observed that the central agency could not be blamed for “choosing the timing” of the chief minister's arrest.
Delhi excise policy case
The Delhi excise policy case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22. The policy was later scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sought a CBI probe into the policy alleging irregularities.
According to a chargesheet filed by the CBI and ED, some AAP leaders accepted ₹100 crore as kickbacks from a group of politicians and liquor businessmen to grant licenses to them under the excise policy. There was an involvement of certain ‘South Group’ in the alleged irregularities, the central agencies said. The chargesheet also mentioned that all the accused in the case were allegedly in touch with Kejriwal to formulate the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the party.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Sanjay Singh claims CM not being allowed in-person meetings with family in jail
AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who is currently out on bail in the excise policy case, claimed that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was not being allowed in-person meetings with his family in Tihar jail.
“There is an attempt to break the morale of CM Kejriwal…His family has not been allowed in-person meetings with him. They are only allowed to meet him through the jangla. This is inhuman. Even hardcore criminals are allowed in-person meetings,” the AAP leader said while addressing the media.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: What did Delhi high court say on the CM's plea?
The Delhi high court dismissed Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest, saying that the ED had sufficient materials to justify the arrest. According to the court, Kejriwal's arrest an an “inevitable consequence of his non-cooperation” with the probe agency. The court also observed that the central agency could not be blamed for “choosing the timing” of the chief minister's arrest.
“He (Kejriwal) is allegedly involved in the offence of money laundering in two capacities. Firstly, in his personal capacity as he was involved in the formulation of the excise policy and in demanding kickbacks. Secondly, in his capacity as the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party as per Section 70(1) of PMLA, for use of proceeds of crime of ₹45 crore in AAP’s election campaign in 2022 Goa elections," the court said.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM's plea against his arrest today
The Supreme Court will hear a plea of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and his subsequent remand in connection with the Delhi excise policy case today. Kejriwal had moved the top court challenging a Delhi high court judgment that dismissed his plea on April 9.