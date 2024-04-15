Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM's plea against his arrest today

Arvind Kejriwal News Live: The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and his subsequent remand in connection with the Delhi excise policy case today. According to reports, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will be hearing the matter. ...Read More

Kejriwal was arrested in connection with the money laundering probe linked to the alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy on March 21 and is currently lodged in Tihar jail. His judicial custody was extended till April 15 in the last hearing.

Earlier, the AAP leader had moved the top court challenging a Delhi high court judgment that dismissed his plea on April 9. According to the high court, the ED had sufficient materials to justify the arrest, adding that it was an “inevitable consequence of his non-cooperation” with the probe agency. The court also observed that the central agency could not be blamed for “choosing the timing” of the chief minister's arrest.

Delhi excise policy case

The Delhi excise policy case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22. The policy was later scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sought a CBI probe into the policy alleging irregularities.

According to a chargesheet filed by the CBI and ED, some AAP leaders accepted ₹100 crore as kickbacks from a group of politicians and liquor businessmen to grant licenses to them under the excise policy. There was an involvement of certain ‘South Group’ in the alleged irregularities, the central agencies said. The chargesheet also mentioned that all the accused in the case were allegedly in touch with Kejriwal to formulate the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the party.