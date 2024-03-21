Arvind Kejriwal questioned by ED: BJP takes 'group of anarchists' jibe at AAP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday lashed out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Enforcement Directorate reached his residence for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case probe.



“The scam in the liqour policy took place with consent of chief minister Kejriwal. AAP is a group of anarchists who does not believe in the constitution and law. If he has not done any wrong, why is Kejriwal running away from probe,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said in a video shared by the party on X.



“Arvind Kejriwal will have to answer questions of the probe agency in the liquor scam,” Sachdeva added. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court after being denied protection from coercive action by ED from the Delhi high court.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file Photo)

Later, Sachdeva told ANI,""Arvind Kejriwal has committed a scam in the liquor policy, looted the people of Delhi, done the work of looting Delhi. So if you have cheated the public, committed theft, or committed corruption, then its consequences are also yours. You have committed theft and corruption in changing the liquor policy under the pretext that you will have to answer."



“The ED has sent him summons nine times but he (Arvind Kejriwal) made excuses each time. We hope that today he answers the questions raised after K Kavitha’s revelations in the Delhi liquor scam," BJP spokesperson RP Singh told PTI.



The BJP's attack comes amid the ED's presence at Kejriwal's residence with a search warrant in the Delhi excise policy case. Heavy security has been deployed around the Aam Aadmi Party convenor's house with the party alleging a conspiracy to arrest him.



Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the party is unable to communicate with Kejriwal or his secretary. “This time everyone knows that just a few hours ago, the matter was in the Delhi High Court. The High Court has given time to ED till 22 April, told to file a reply on why the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is crucial?”



“In a way, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now inside Arvind Kejriwal's residence; there is a heavy deployment of police outside his house. Now, communication is not possible with him (Arvind Kejriwal), nor with his secretary, which seems that the agency has taken his phones...They (ED) might arrest him (Arvind Kejriwal)....BJP's atrocities are now exposed in front of this country,” he added, as AAP workers protested against ED action.



