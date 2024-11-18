Arvind Kejriwal reacts to Kailash Gahlot joining BJP, says ‘he’s a free man’

Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said Kailash Gahlot who resigned from the party and joined the BJP is a free man and “can go wherever he wants.” Former AAP leader Kailash Gahlot (L) with AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (R).

Gahlot, who held the position of a transport minister in the Delhi government joined the BJP on Monday, a day after he parted ways from the AAP in the presence of Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“Kailash Gahlot is a free man and he can go wherever he wants,” Arvind Kejriwal told reporters on Monday.

Earlier, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of using “dirty politics” after Gahlot’s resignation. Singh claimed that Gahlot was pressured by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids, and is now acting according to a script provided by the BJP.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Singh alleged that “Modi Washing Machine” has been activated ahead of the Delhi elections, through which several leaders are expected to join the BJP.

However, Gahlot after joining the saffron party at BJP headquarters said, “I am joining BJP today in the presence of Khattar ji. This was not an easy decision for me. I have been working for AAP and for the people of Delhi since Anna Hazare's time. Some may think that I made this decision under pressure, but I want to clarify that I have never done anything under anyone's pressure.”

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav alleged that Kejriwal is “scared” of Gahlot leaving the party. “This means it is clear that Kailash Gahlot can expose a lot of secrets. That is why the national convenor and former CM didn't answer questions, and an MLA attempted to answer it. This clearly shows that Kejriwal is scared and is dodging questions. What are the secrets hidden in the heart and mind of Kailash Gahlot that Arvind Kejriwal is scared of coming out in the open?” asked Yadav.