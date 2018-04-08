Arvind Kejriwal supports TDP’s demand on Andhra status

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday condemned the detention of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs who were protesting near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence to demand special status to Andhra Pradesh.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor also went to meet the parliamentarians at Tughlak Road police station.

“TDP MPs taken to Tughlak Road Police station for demanding special status for AP (Andhra Pradesh). I went and met them at police station in solidarity. We condemn their detention and fully support demand for special status of Andhra Pradesh,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

After meeting the TDP MPs, Kejriwal said that their demands were “genuine” and Andhra Pradesh should be given special status.

“The TDP’s demand should be considered. It is really sad that when the MPs went to meet the Prime Minister they were arrested. This is not democracy. This is not fair. We strongly condemn this (the detention of MPs) and entirely support their demand,” Kejriwal told reporters after meeting the parliamentarians.

On April 4, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had met Kejriwal to seek support for the no-confidence motion moved by TDP against the Centre.

They had discussed the special category status for Andhra Pradesh.