Arvind Kejriwal to meet PM Modi today, first since taking charge as Delhi CM for new term

india

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 08:30 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, as a courtesy call. The meeting is expected to take place at 11 am in Parliament.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders after Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Assembly elections last month.

The meeting comes a week after the national capital saw its worst riots in more than two decades that so far has claimed 46 lives and left more than 200 people injured.

Kejriwal had met Home Minister Amit Shah after winning the elections. Soon after the meeting, the Delhi chief minister took to Twitter and said, “Met Hon’ble Home Minister Sh Amit Shah ji. Had a very good and fruitful meeting. Discussed several issues related to Delhi. Both of us agreed that we will work together for development of Delhi.”

The meeting went on for over 20 minutes at Shah’s residence at Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi. This was their first one-on-one meeting ever in a formal setting, an AAP leader said.

Shah had led the BJP offensive against Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly polls. The AAP trounced the BJP in the elections, winning 62 of the 70 seats.

Shah later acknowledged that his assessment of the Delhi elections had gone wrong but underscored that the BJP had succeeded in expanding its ideology through the polls, a reference to the increase in the BJP’s vote share.

Kejriwal’s courtesy call - he wasn’t able to meet Amit Shah when he moved to the Home Ministry after last year’s national elections - was seen as a concerted effort to work together with the central government for the national capital.