‘Arvind Kejriwal will be chief minister for fourth time’: AAP's Atishi

Delhi assembly election results 2025: Delhi chief minister Atishi on Saturday, shortly before the beginning of the assembly election results, expressed confidence the Aam Aadmi Party would remain power and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will become the CM for the fourth time. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi chief minister Atishi. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

“This was not an ordinary election but a fight between good and evil. I am confident that the people of Delhi will stand with the good, AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. He will become the CM for the fourth time,” Atishi told reporters. Follow Delhi election result 2025 live updates

The counting of votes for the high-stakes Delhi assembly election began at 8am on Saturday. The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in Delhi.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the BJP is likely to win 39-49 assembly seats, AAP 21-31 seats, and Congress 0-1 seat.

Matrize's exit poll predicted a close contest between the BJP and AAP, stating that the BJP is likely to win 35-40 seats, AAP 32-37 seats, and Congress one seat.

Peoples Pulse exit poll projected 51-60 seats for the BJP and 10-19 seats for AAP, while giving zero seats to Congress. People's Insight exit poll estimated that the BJP could win 40-44 seats, AAP 25-29 seats, and Congress 0-1 seat.

WeePreside exit poll predicted AAP could secure 46-52 seats, BJP 18-23 seats, and Congress 0-1 seat.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as chief minister.

The PM also used the terms "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the AAP highlighted its “performance” in the education sector during its 11-year tenure. Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the BJP would "stop the free education" if it came to power.

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also held rallies and targeted Kejriwal and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia for their alleged role in the Delhi excise policy "scam" case.

