Arvind Shrivastava takes charge as revenue secretary of India

Arvind Shrivastava, a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Karnataka cadre, on Thursday assumed charge as secretary of the department of revenue under the Union finance ministry. Arvind Shrivastava after taking charge as India’s next revenue secretary. (Finance Ministry)

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on April 18 appointed him as revenue secretary in a a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle, on a day it cleared the appointments and transfers of 18 senior bureaucrats.

Before the promotion, Shrivastava was working as an additional secretary (AS) in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), looking after personnel and general administration since March 25, 2021, according to government records. Before being elevated as an AS, he also worked as a joint secretary (JS) in the PMO since September 4, 2019.

Earlier, Shrivastava worked as a joint secretary in the finance ministry and served the department of economic affairs (DEA) as a JS from May 10, 2018 until his transfer to the PMO.

Prior to that, he also served as a development officer at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), secretary at the finance department in Bengaluru, secretary in the department of urban development at Bengaluru, and managing director in the Urban Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation, Karnataka.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Shrivastava is a civil engineer by education and has done post-graduation in economics from Mysore and finance from University of London, according to the official record.