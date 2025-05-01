Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Arvind Shrivastava takes charge as revenue secretary of India

ByRajeev Jayaswal
May 01, 2025 03:01 PM IST

Shrivastava is a civil engineer by education and has done post-graduation in economics from Mysore and finance from University of London.

Arvind Shrivastava, a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Karnataka cadre, on Thursday assumed charge as secretary of the department of revenue under the Union finance ministry.

Arvind Shrivastava after taking charge as India’s next revenue secretary. (Finance Ministry)
Arvind Shrivastava after taking charge as India’s next revenue secretary. (Finance Ministry)

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on April 18 appointed him as revenue secretary in a a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle, on a day it cleared the appointments and transfers of 18 senior bureaucrats.

Before the promotion, Shrivastava was working as an additional secretary (AS) in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), looking after personnel and general administration since March 25, 2021, according to government records. Before being elevated as an AS, he also worked as a joint secretary (JS) in the PMO since September 4, 2019.

Earlier, Shrivastava worked as a joint secretary in the finance ministry and served the department of economic affairs (DEA) as a JS from May 10, 2018 until his transfer to the PMO.

Prior to that, he also served as a development officer at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), secretary at the finance department in Bengaluru, secretary in the department of urban development at Bengaluru, and managing director in the Urban Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation, Karnataka.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Shrivastava is a civil engineer by education and has done post-graduation in economics from Mysore and finance from University of London, according to the official record.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Arvind Shrivastava takes charge as revenue secretary of India
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On