As Covid-19 cases in India cross 5,000-mark, states issue advisories | Check details

As Covid-19 cases across India crossed the 5,000 mark on Friday, states began issuing advisories, while the Centre conducted mock drills to assess facility-level preparedness. All states have also been instructed to conduct proper Covid-19 testing to help prevent any potential outbreaks. (File)(Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)

India currently has 5,364 active Covid-19 cases, with four new deaths reported in the past 24 hours as of Friday. According to data from the Union health ministry, Kerala remains the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat, West Bengal, and Delhi. In the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 192 new cases, Gujarat 107, West Bengal 58, and Delhi 30, contributing to a nationwide spike of 498 new infections.

In Delhi, 30 new Covid-19 infections were reported, bringing the number of active cases to 592. The capital has recorded seven deaths since January 1, with no new fatalities reported since Thursday.

The Centre has directed all states to ensure the availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines in light of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 114 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total to 1,276 since January this year, the state health department said on Friday. One additional fatality was reported, taking the death toll to 18. Of these, 17 patients had comorbidities (simultaneous presence of two or more medical conditions), the department added.

Haryana

Haryana recorded 31 new cases, with 20 from Gurugram and Faridabad districts, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. Gurugram reported nine cases, while Faridabad recorded 11 cases. Other districts included Karnal and Jhajjar with three cases each, Panipat with two cases, and Yamunanagar, Hisar, and Panchkula with one case each.

The state reported 87 active cases on Friday, with a total of 151 cumulative positive cases. Only two patients are currently admitted to health facilities.

Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao urged people and healthcare officials to remain vigilant. "Timely action and strict adherence to preventive measures can significantly curb the spread of the virus," she said. "There is no need to panic."

Odisha

Seven new Covid-19 cases were reported in Odisha, bringing the total infections in the current wave to 30, a senior health officer said on Friday.

State public health director Nilakantha Mishra said that seven people have recovered so far. The state currently has 23 active cases, none of which are serious.

“On average, five to seven new cases are being detected every day. We are holding discussions with officers concerned at the Centre for issuance of an advisory to the people,” Mishra said.

State health services director Amarendra Nath Mohanty advised: “People with Covid-19 symptoms should not visit Puri during the upcoming Rath Yatra later this month. Such persons can witness the festival through television and other media platforms,” he said.

At present, testing is focused on hospitalised patients, with a test positivity rate of 1 to 1.5 per cent.

"However, we all have to remain cautious," Mishra added.

On Thursday, the Odisha government indicated that preventive measures may be introduced in schools when they reopen on June 20 after the summer vacation. School and mass education minister Nityananda Gond said: “Students with Covid-like symptoms would be asked to wear masks in schools, while those with more acute signs of the infection would be asked to stay home and isolate themselves.”

West Bengal

In West Bengal, 58 new Covid-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the ministry of health and family welfare said on Friday. During the same period, 91 patients recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 596. The death toll remained unchanged at one.

Officials said, “The situation is under control, and there is nothing to worry about. However, we would advise the people to follow the Covid-19 health-related protocols and wear masks.”

(With ANI, PTI inputs)