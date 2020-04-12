As Covid-19 relief, around 85 lakh people given free LPG cylinder in April

india

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 20:20 IST

The government has distributed around 85 lakh cylinders free of cost in the month of April alone to the beneficiaries of the centrally-run Ujjwala scheme. The free cooking gas cylinder distribution is part of the special relief measure announced by the Central government under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to mitigate against the economic losses suffered by the poor due to coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

As per the scheme, three free LPG refills will be provided to the Ujjwala beneficiaries from April to June 2020. This measure along with several others, including direct cash transfer, additional ration supply and increased wages under the national employment guarantee scheme, is meant to provide succour to the poor, who are hit hard by the disruption in economic activity due to the outbreak and resultant nationwide lockdown.

“As on date, Oil Marketing Companies have initiated transfer of Rs 5,606 crore into 7.15 crore PMUY beneficiary accounts for availing the free delivery of LPG cylinder under the PMGKY,” the official release stated

The release added that booking of 1.26 crore cylinders have been done in this month by the beneficiaries, out of which about 85 lakh cylinders have been delivered to the beneficiaries under the Ujjwala scheme.

According to the government data, there are 27.87 crore active LPG consumers across the country including 8 crore beneficiaries of PM Ujjwala Yojana.

The government said that 50 to 60 lakh cylinders were being delivered every day ever since the lockdown began on March 25, and despite the challenges, the waiting period in most of the places was under two days. It also spared a thought for the personnel involved in the supply chain of this enormous exercise.

“When there is a nationwide lockdown and the people are staying home to stay safe, LPG delivery boys and all those in the supply chain of LPG are working tirelessly to ensure that clean fuel reaches people directly at their homes,” the release added.

These corona warriors have been secured with a relief package announced by the oil marketing companies which promised an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each in case of a death reported among the show-room staff, godown-keepers, mechanics and delivery boys.