‘As good as dungeon’: Gujarat high court on condition at Covid-19 hospital

Updated: May 24, 2020 12:26 IST

The Gujarat high court lashed out at the state government, saying the conditions at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad is “pathetic” and it is “as good as a dungeon, may be even worse”.

The court’s made the observation on Friday, it was made available on Saturday. The court had taken suo motu congnizance of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Covid-19 pandemic.

Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital recorded 377 Covid-19 deaths till Friday.

The division bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and IJ Vora came down hard on the Vijay Rupani government on conditions prevailing at the hospital, and said it was “distressing and painful”.

“It is very distressing and painful to note that the condition prevailing, as on date, in the Civil Hospital, is pathetic... We are very sorry to state that the Civil Hospital Ahmedabad, as on date, appears to be in an extremely bad shape,” the court observed.

“As we said earlier that the Civil Hospital is meant to treat the patients. However, it appears that as on date, it is as good as a dungeon. May be even worse than a dungeon. Unfortunately, the poor and helpless patients have no option,” it said.

Gujarat reported 396 more Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, taking the state’s tally to 13,669.

A state government official said the count includes 6,169 patients who have been cured and discharged and 829 deaths.

Nine districts in Gujarat reported fresh cases on Saturday, with Ahmedabad reporting 277 cases. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Ahmedabad district reached 10,001.

Death toll of Covid-19 patients in Ahmedabad has risen to 669, while in Surat it has risen to 60, the second highest in Gujarat.