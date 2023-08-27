'As hateful as Tripta Tyagi': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Kathua teacher thrashing student for writing Jai Shri Ram

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday commented on the Kathua incident where a teacher of a government school has been arrested for thrashing a class 10 student for allegedly writing Jai Shri Ram on the blackboard. “This hatred will drown everyone! This Muslim teacher is also full of hatred like Tripta Tyagi of Uttar Pradesh. What is the fault of these children that they are being punished?” Priyanka Chaturvedi said. MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (ANI)

The incident happened in the Government Higher Secondary School (Bani). According to the police, the teacher named Farooq Ahmed was arrested on Saturday while the principal of the school, who is accused of physically assaulting the teenager in connection with the matter, is absconding. "The principal is absconding and a search is going on to arrest him, while further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

“On Aug 25, a complaint was made by Kuldeep Singh, the father of the minor student, who reported that his son had been beaten by Farooq Ahmed, a lecturer at Govt. Higher Secondary School Bani, and Mohd Hafiz, the principal of the same institution,” TOI quoted police officials.

“Following the complaint a case was registered against the accused at P/S Bani under sections 323, 342, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act,” they added.

The incident comes close on the heels of a massive outrage over a video shot at Neha Public School in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. Tripta Tyagi, a teacher, was seen asking Hindu students to beat their Muslim classmate repeatedly after he allegedly “failed to do homework for the past 2 months". The teacher said the video was misrepresented as she had no communal intention and only did a teacher's duty but could not get up to slap the Muslim kid herself as she is handicapped.

