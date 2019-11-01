As pollution peaks, Arvind Kejriwal distributes masks to school children

india

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed masks to school children in the capital as pollution levels continue to rise. Arvind Kejriwal said that they have only been able to procure 50 lakh masks this year. He also blamed stubble burning in Haryana & Punjab for Delhi’s rising pollution levels. He added that the odd-even scheme is being put in place to help put a check on the rising pollution levels in the capital.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 12:37 IST