As UP seals 104 Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts, Noida residents resort to panic buying

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 22:50 IST

As news began to trickle in that 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh were going to be sealed to check the spread of coronavirus, long queues began to form outside major grocery shops across the Gautam Budh Nagar district with people rushing to stock up essential items on Wednesday.

In the afternoon, the UP government ordered that 15 district which have reported most cases will be sealed to contain any further spread of Covid-19.

However, even before the terms of ‘complete lockdown’ could be clarified by officials, people began to rush to the nearest grocery shops in another round of panic buying.

“A news channel was showing that there will be complete lockdown till April 30. That is why we came here to buy at least enough milk and vegetables to last us for the next few days,” said an elderly woman outside a grocery shop in Noida’s Sector 75.

People could be seen stocking up on essentials. The situation was similar to what had happened on the night of March 23 when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the 21-day lockdown.

Social distancing took a backseat particularly in rural belts of Barola, Harola, Salarpur, Gheja etc and Greater Noida where people rushed out as soon as the news came.

Without any guidelines, even shop owners started panicking. A pharmacy owner in Sector 75 was seen urging customers to buy all they needed as the shop will also be closed during the period the district will be sealed.

“We have even reduced the prices of some commodities to clear out stocks before the shop is closed so that our products sell out and are not wasted,” said the owner of a vegetable and fruit shop.

People also blamed the spread of unverified and uncirculated news on social media for the panic.

“I had not even switched on the TV. My wife just said that we would be out of potatoes soon so I should get some more. But when I came down, I saw this huge line and people stocking up like crazy. I mean even if we go on a complete lockdown, the authorities will figure out a way to not let us go hungry. Why people panic in this manner is beyond comprehension,” said Anuj, a resident of Sector 75.

Photos from outside various supermarkets and grocery shops started circulating on social media soon afterwards. They showed people defying all rules of social distancing and clamouring to get as many goods as possible.

Officials of the district later clarified that only 12 hotspots in the Gautan Budh Nagar district will go under complete lockdown. And while all services in their areas will be shut, online delivery of all essential goods would still be available.

Video messages from senior officials in the district urged people not to fall prey to rumours and resort to panic buying.

“According to government regulations 12 areas in the district (Gautam Budh Nagar) have been selected as the hotspots. I request all the citizens not to resort to panic buying and maintain social distancing and stay inside their homes. The lockdown will be implemented effectively in the hotspots while all essential services will be delivered at the door step,” said Ritu Maheshwari, CEO, Noida Authority.

“Apart from this essential services in other areas will continue as they had been earlier. So please don’t believe in rumours. The Authority will continue to help through its helpline and app for home delivery,” she said.

The commissioner of police, Alok Singh, also said that people need not panic. “People should stay in their homes. Goods of daily need will be delivered at home and there is no shortage of any food items in the district,” said Singh.