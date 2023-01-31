Home / India News / Asaram gets life term in sexual assault case in Gujarat

Asaram gets life term in sexual assault case in Gujarat

india news
Updated on Jan 31, 2023 04:46 PM IST

AHMEDABAD: A Gandhinagar court on Tuesday handed out a life term to religious preacher Asaram in connection with a case filed by a Surat-based woman who accused him of raping her at his ashram in Ahmedabad between 2001 and 2006

Asaram gestures to media persons as he returns after being produced at a sessions court in connection with the case of sexual assault of a minorin November 2013 (HT File Photo)
Asaram gestures to media persons as he returns after being produced at a sessions court in connection with the case of sexual assault of a minorin November 2013 (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

AHMEDABAD: A Gandhinagar court on Tuesday handed out a life term to religious preacher Asaram in connection with a case filed by a Surat-based woman who accused him of raping her at his ashram in Ahmedabad between 2001 and 2006.

On Monday, sessions judge DK Soni reserved his verdict on the quantum of sentence after convicting Asaram of sexual assault.

Asaram is already serving a life sentence in two sexual assault cases. He was first arrested in 2013 on charges of raping a teenage student at his ashram.

The Surat-based woman, a former disciple, filed a first information report against Asaram and six others in 2013, alleging that they illegally confined her at the Ahmedabad ashram and raped her between 2001 and 2006.

The survivor said in the FIR that she was raped at Asaram’s Ashram in Chandkhedra. Her sister also filed a case against Asaram Bapu’s son, Narayan Sai, for raping her and illegally confining her in Surat ashram during the same period.

Sai was convicted in 2019 by a Surat court and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out