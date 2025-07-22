ASHAs envisaged to be community health volunteers, says health ministry

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) are envisaged to be community health volunteers and the support for them is primarily the responsibility of State and Union Territory governments. The health ministry said the primary responsibility of strengthening public healthcare system, including support for ASHA workers lies with the respective State and Union Territories. (Representational image)

The ministry was responding to a question raised by John Brittas of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The ministry said that central financial and technical assistance is provided based on Programme Implementation Plans submitted by the states, within the limits of available resources.

The ministry also noted that ASHAs currently receive a fixed monthly incentive of ₹3,500, revised from ₹2,000 in March 2025 during the 9th meeting of the Mission Steering Group. They are also eligible for additional performance-based payments and team-based incentives of up to ₹1,000 per month under the Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiative.

Non-monetary entitlements include uniforms, identity cards, cycles, mobile phones, drug kits, and access to rest rooms. ASHAs who have served for at least 10 years are eligible for a one-time recognition amount of ₹50,000, revised from ₹20,000 in March 2025, along with a formal certificate.

The Ministry further stated that ASHAs are covered under centrally funded insurance schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Beema Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Beema Yojana.

Pension benefits of ₹3,000 per month after the age of 60 are available through the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan Dhan Yojana, with contributions shared equally by the government and the beneficiaries. Health insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh per family per year is also provided under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

In response to a specific reference to Kerala’s “highest” monthly honorarium of ₹7,000 plus incentives and the state’s demand to reclassify ASHAs as “health workers”, the Ministry did not indicate any plans to change the current policy. It stated that the incentive structure is revised periodically in line with programme requirements.