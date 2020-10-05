e-paper
Ashes of 4,896 unknown people from Delhi-NCR immersed in Ganga in Haridwar

Ashes of 4,896 unknown people from Delhi-NCR immersed in Ganga in Haridwar

The ashes of 4,896 unknown people were lying in various cremation ghats and religious places of National Capital Region (Delhi) and nearby areas for the past few years.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2020 15:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Haridwar
Ashes of almost 5,000 unknown people from Delhi-NCR region being immersed at the Sati Ghat in Haridwar on Sunday.
Ashes of almost 5,000 unknown people from Delhi-NCR region being immersed at the Sati Ghat in Haridwar on Sunday.(Rameshwar Gaur/HTT PHOTO)
         

Amid chanting of Vedic hymns, local priests in Haridwar immersed the ashes of 4,896 unknown people which were lying in various cremation ghats and religious places of National Capital Region (Delhi) and nearby areas for the past few years.

Along with ashes brought in urns, 100 kilograms of milk was also offered by volunteers of the Delhi-based Shri Devothan Sewa Samiti, which has been organising collection of ashes of unknown people and the immersion of the same for the past two decades.

Owing to Covid-19 restrictions since mid-March, the Samiti volunteers faced problems in collecting remains but after restrictions were eased, a large number of volunteers arrived and took part in the immersion rituals.

On Sunday, prior to leaving for Delhi, Samiti volunteers hoped that more and more people join them in this social initiative so that no urn remains unattended.

“It’s a spiritual feeling when we immerse these mortal remains collected from across the country for the past year. In Hindu Sanatan dharma, the immersion of ashes paves way for the salvation of the soul of the deceased. So, we felt these unattended urns need to be immersed in Ganga so that these people find salvation. We feel immense spiritual satisfaction by doing this and this motivates us to continue doing this in the coming years too,” said Anil Narendra, president of the Shri Devothan Sewa Samiti.

Local organisations of Haridwar like Nishakam Sewa trust, Aggarwal Sewa Sadan, Kanwad Sewa Samit, Mahamai Sewa Nyas, Siddhdata Manav Sewa Samiti also assisted the Delhi-based volunteers in ash immersion rituals at Sati Ghat in Kankhal.

“As per Vedic scriptures like Garuda Purana, last rites rituals are completed only after the ash immersion rituals are performed properly. Deity Ganga is the salvation provider and immersion of mortal remains in the holy river provides immediate salvation to the deceased souls,” said Mahamandaleshwar of Shri Panchayat Akhada Bada Udasin Harichetnanand Maharaj.

