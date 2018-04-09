Assam: 16-year-old alleges rape, police say she had consensual sex with ‘boyfriend’

Police have booked a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor in Dolahat area of Lakhimpur district in Assam on Sunday.

The case, however, took a turn on Monday evening as police said the 16-year-old girl had sex with consent with her boyfriend, Manoj Biswas.

“Since she was out till late, and was questioned by the parents, she concocted a story of gang rape,” SP Sudhakar Singh said.

Manoj Biswas was, however, booked under section 376 of IPC and section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl had initially said she was gang raped and named two men in the complaint, based on which police detained four suspects and let off three of them after questioning.