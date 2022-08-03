Assam: 3 members of new militant outfit in Karbi Anglong nabbed during encounter

Three members of the newly floated Karbi United Liberation Army (KULA) were arrested and one injured during an encounter with the police in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. The encounter occurred in the Manja area in Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday morning.

Acting on inputs about the outfit's activities in the area, the Assam Police reached the spot following which the militants began firing at the officers. One of the militants suffered injuries in the encounter. Among those detained was the group's self-declared chairman. Some weapons and ammunition were also seized.

Pushpraj Singh, superintendent of police (SP) of Karbi Anglong district, told ANI police had launched the operation based on intelligence input.

"The self-styled chairman of the militant outfit, identified as DP Kronjang alias Daniel Teron, was injured during the encounter and he was rushed to hospital. We have arrested two other leaders of the newly floated militant outfit and recovered arms, ammunition, dresses, letter pad, etc from the site," Singh said.

The arrested militants were identified as Sedeng Tungan alias Pronob Timung, KULA 'general secretary', and Arak Ejang alias Thengtom Hanse, the outfit's finance secretary.

