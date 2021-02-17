Assam BJP manifesto to seek law that asks couples to disclose religion, income
- Assam goes to polls in April-May and the BJP-led coalition is aiming to return to power with 100 plus seats in the 126-member assembly.
Senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated on Wednesday that the manifesto of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for the coming assembly polls would include the promise of legislation that requires couples to disclose religion, income etc. before marriage.
“In our manifesto, we are going to promise a comprehensive Bill on disclosure of confidentiality clause while engaging in a marriage ceremony. One will have to first disclose their identity, religion, income everything before one enters into a marriage with any girl,” Sarma told journalists in Guwahati.
In the backdrop of some states announcing laws on ‘love-jihad’, the minister, who holds finance, health, education and PWD portfolios in the Sarbananda Sonowal-government, had said in November last year that the state government was mulling bringing in a legislation that requires the bride and groom to disclose their religion, income etc.
He had stated that the legislation was aimed at bringing in more transparency in a marriage and with the intention of empowering women. The legislation would require couples from same religion as well to disclose details about themselves and their families, Sarma had said.
“We are also against the concept called land ‘jihad’. Many of our lands in lower and middle Assam including those belonging to our monasteries are being grabbed by certain elements. There will be something in our manifesto on this as well,” said Sarma.
“We are against radicalism, fundamentalism and communalism. In our manifesto you will get a lot of reflection on those,” he added.
Veteran Cong leader Captain Satish Sharma passes away in Goa
Satellite images show China emptying military camps at border row with India
Trinamool Congress expels district leader known to be close to Suvendu Adhikari
Hossain is among those leaders in Murshidabad who are known to be close to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former TMC minister Suvendu Adhikari. He was earlier in the Congress but switched sides a few years ago.
50 lakh tap water connections provided since Jan 1: Jal Shakti ministry
India rejects SGPC request for Jatha's travel to Pak, cites threat to safety
The Union home ministry said its clearance was mandatory due to restrictions on cross-border travel imposed in March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic
Covid-19 vaccine drive in India: 9 states immunise over 75% health workers
On other frontline workers, the joint secretary said that 2,664,972 have been given shots of the vaccine as of Wednesday evening.
Covid-19 mutant strains: Civil aviation ministry releases updated SOP
Doctors in Kerala remove whistle stuck in woman's respiratory system for 25 yrs
Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Assam
PM Modi says middle class burdened due to previous govt's import dependence
Kerala CM inaugurates airstrip for NCC Air wing cadets' flying training
EAM Jaishankar to visit Bangladesh on March 4 to review bilateral ties
Bangladesh foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen visited India last month for foreign office consultations and India provided two million doses of the Covishield vaccine to Bangladesh under the "Vaccine Maitri" initiative.
News updates from HT: PM Modi to address top military brass in Gujarat in March
Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
In a first, Centre approves financial powers for top military officers
