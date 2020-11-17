e-paper
Home / India News / Assam: Bodoland Territorial Council elections to be held in two phases in December

Assam: Bodoland Territorial Council elections to be held in two phases in December

Polling to the 40 constituencies in BTC, which governs the four districts of Kokrajhar, Udalguri, Baksa and Chirang, will be held on December 7 and December 10. Counting of votes will be held on December 12

india Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 17:04 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Representational Image.
Elections to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam, which were postponed in April this year due to Covid-19, will be held in December in two phases, an official announcement stated on Tuesday.

According to a notification by state election commissioner Alok Kumar, polling to the 40 constituencies in BTC, which governs the four districts of Kokrajhar, Udalguri, Baksa and Chirang, will be held on December 7 and December 10. Counting of votes for both the phases will be held on December 12.

In the first phase, polling would be held in constituencies falling in Udalguri and Baksa districts and in the second phase, voting would take place in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts. Re-poll, if any, would happen on December 8 and December 11, for both the phases.

The notification mentioned that polling would be held by following the broad guidelines for conduct of elections during Covid-19 issued by the Election Commission of India.

Also read | In Assam, ruling BPF’s working president quits party; likely to join BJP

Elections to BTC, which was ruled by Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF), a partner in the BJP-led ruling coalition in the state, was scheduled in April this year, but the entire region was placed under Governor’s rule the same month as polls couldn’t be held due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Campaigning is underway in the four districts with large political rallies being held daily. Despite being coalition partners in the state government, Bharatiya Janata Party and BPF are contesting the elections independently.

