Assam CM Sarma invites suggestions for change of names of cities ‘contrary to our culture’

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state government will launch a portal inviting suggestions for change of names of cities, towns and villages that are “contrary to our civilisation, culture and derogatory to any caste or community”.

We shall launch a portal to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam which are contrary to our civilisation, culture & derogatory to any caste or community. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 16, 2022

A day ago, Sarma attended an event for a second medical college in Guwahati where he said some places were named out of malice in some communities.

According to a report in the Economic Times, Sarma said Guwahati’s Kalapahar that was named after a Muslim general of the Bengal Sultanate who had attacked the Kamakhya temple, will definitely be changed.

“I have urged the local MLA to consult with the residents and suggest a name,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

Sarma, who recently created a controversy during an election campaign for stating the BJP never asks for proof from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about his father Rajiv Gandhi, further said the medical college coming up at Kalapahar would be named Pragjyotishpur Medical College.

Meanwhile a case was registered against the chief minister under sections 504 & 505 (2) of the IPC in Hyderabad on the basis of a complaint filed by Telangana Congress president and MPRevanth Reddy for his recent remarks on the Gandhis.

